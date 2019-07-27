UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DZ Bank downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.14 ($60.63).

ETR:1COV opened at €42.85 ($49.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. Covestro has a 52-week low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 52-week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.73.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

