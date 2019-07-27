UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.40 ($49.30).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.