UBS Group Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UCG. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

