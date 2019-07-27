UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Relx (LON:REL)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,860.25 ($24.31).

LON REL traded up GBX 67 ($0.88) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,934.50 ($25.28). The stock had a trading volume of 4,284,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,984.50 ($25.93). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,927.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Henry Udow sold 50,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total transaction of £894,117.29 ($1,168,322.61).

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

