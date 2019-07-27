Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Bradesco Corretora to Outperform

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.