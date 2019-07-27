Unigestion Holding SA Has $245,000 Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $115.09 and a 1-year high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

