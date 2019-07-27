Unigestion Holding SA Has $706,000 Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in United Continental were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in United Continental by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,320.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $77.02 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.76.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.