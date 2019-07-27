Unigestion Holding SA Has $832,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 227,217 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.22. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, insider Vicki A. Hollub bought 37,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $1,803,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,956,896.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

