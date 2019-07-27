Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620,564 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of CFG opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

