Unigestion Holding SA Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICUI. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ICU Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ICU Medical by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,746,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 5,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $1,217,151.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,955.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,931 shares of company stock worth $9,228,056 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $254.69 on Friday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $210.94 and a 1-year high of $321.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.82.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $330.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.