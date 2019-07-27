Unigestion Holding SA Purchases 79 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 16,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,077,980. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

