Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 176.5% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.37 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

