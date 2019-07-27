United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. United Community Financial has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $485.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Community Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Community Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Community Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Community Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

