United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.45-7.75 EPS.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.58. 8,526,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,152. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.87.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

