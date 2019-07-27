Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $383.18 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,282. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34.

A number of research firms have commented on ULH. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

