Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,700 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 1,523,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Unum Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 145,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,074. The company has a market cap of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $51.00 target price on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

