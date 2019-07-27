Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.26

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.25. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 22,570 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Uranium Participation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URPTF)

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

