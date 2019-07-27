US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.88. 119,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,343. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.48. US Ecology has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.