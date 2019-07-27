ValuEngine Lowers Exelon (NYSE:EXC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.96.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

