ValuEngine Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.69.

INO stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 136,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $478,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,511,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,866,321 shares of company stock worth $7,055,433. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

