ValuEngine Lowers Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTS. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Tile Shop from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Tile Shop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of TTS opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Tile Shop has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.56 million, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Tile Shop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tile Shop will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Jacullo III purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,500. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tile Shop by 6,798.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tile Shop by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Tile Shop by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.