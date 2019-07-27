ValuEngine Upgrades Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Jason Industries stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Jason Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $141.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JASN. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 590,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 50,802 shares during the period. 33.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

