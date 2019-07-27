ValuEngine Upgrades Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.20. Worldline has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

