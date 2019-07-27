Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,247 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.57. 7,172,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,741,954. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.52.

