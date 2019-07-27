Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 5,603,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,140,439. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.27.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.