Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,182,000 after buying an additional 839,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after buying an additional 493,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,663,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $14,236,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.28. The company had a trading volume of 253,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,434. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

