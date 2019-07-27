Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,837. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $154.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.