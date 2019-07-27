Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.36. 931,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,310. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

