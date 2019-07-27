Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

VTIP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 285,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.