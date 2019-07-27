Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

