Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is PrairieView Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 12.3% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $49,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

