Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $148.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.31.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.47. 884,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,127. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.36. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $150,313.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,506 shares of company stock valued at $14,204,551 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.