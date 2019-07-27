Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.91. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Ventas’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares in the company, valued at $53,620,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ventas by 59.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,214. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.28. Ventas has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.