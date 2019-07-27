Verity & Verity LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 22.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SCS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,219. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $824.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In related news, VP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 12,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $209,795.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

