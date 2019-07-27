Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.75.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.90 on Monday, reaching C$24.29. 2,007,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$24.27 and a twelve month high of C$47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.71.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$481.08 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 144.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert John Engbloom sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$124,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,696 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,984.80. Also, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,104,361.08. Insiders sold 20,699 shares of company stock valued at $584,089 over the last three months.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

