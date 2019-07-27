Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06), Morningstar.com reports. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million.

Vicor stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.73. Vicor has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

In other news, Director H Allen Henderson sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $69,914.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

