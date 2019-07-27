Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 93,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,192. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75. Viomi Technology has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.02 million and a PE ratio of 32.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,091,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,646 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.