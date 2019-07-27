Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on V. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of V opened at $183.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.24. Visa has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Visa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 94,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Visa by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 368,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

