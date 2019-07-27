Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.73 ($33.40).

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up €1.49 ($1.73) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €26.19 ($30.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.73. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

