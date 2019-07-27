VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.50

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and traded as high as $3.30. VIVUS shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $35.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in VIVUS during the first quarter worth $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in VIVUS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VIVUS during the first quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

