Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,366. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $196,938.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $420,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,140,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 220,388 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 731,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 692,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.