Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Superior Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of VCRA traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.78. 3,076,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,366. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $875.82 million, a PE ratio of -151.65 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 12,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $420,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,200,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,581,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,526,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,281,000 after buying an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,140,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 220,388 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 731,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 692,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

