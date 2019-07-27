Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 209 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Macquarie set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 185.06 ($2.42).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 146 ($1.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,921,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.46 ($2.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion and a PE ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of €0.04 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 109,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69), for a total transaction of £140,741.58 ($183,903.80). Also, insider Nick Read bought 387,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £484,860 ($633,555.47).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.