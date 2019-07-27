Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Reduced by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,649,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,334.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,952 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $59,355,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,763,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,375,000 after buying an additional 374,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,430.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,318,000 after buying an additional 309,314 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

