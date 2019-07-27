W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 1,044,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Mark A. Shelnitz sold 11,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $900,437.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,679.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William C. Dockman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $360,803.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $842,384.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $54,688,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,032,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,543,000 after buying an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter worth about $3,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.00. 988,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,014. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $513.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

