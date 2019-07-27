Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. Waitr has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $48.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Scheinthal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Stough bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,399 in the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Waitr in the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Waitr by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 3,895,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 345,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Waitr by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 232,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

