Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $101.44 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 5.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.35. The company has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $2,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price objective on argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.78.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

