WAX (WAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.74 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One WAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $56.47 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.51 or 0.01602137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WAX Token Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,821,662 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bittrex, Huobi, Bibox, Bithumb, Kucoin, Kyber Network, C2CX, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Tidex, Upbit, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

