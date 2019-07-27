WBI Investments Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 148.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 670.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

NYSE RTN traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $189.79. 1,623,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

