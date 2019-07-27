WBI Investments Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.38. 6,396,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

